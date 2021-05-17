Second bomb blast victim dies in Solomon Islands hospital

News of Noda’s death has filled the social media amidst calls on the governments of Solomon Islands, Japan and the United States of America to clean up unexploded bombs from the World War II in Solomon Islands.

Noda died around 10:12pm Saturday night, the hospital said.

He was one of four people – two males and two females – including his wife, who were injured in the World War II unexploded ordnance when it went off while he and others were attending a youth fundraising drive at Lengakiki in suburban Honiara last Sunday.

Raziv Hilly – a young civil aviation engineer and a youth leader with the Seventh-Day Adventist – was the first casualty in the blast. The 29-year-old was buried last Thursday.

Noda – a Malaitan – is survived by his wife, who was also injured in the blast. She is doing well, the hospital said.

Another victim, also a woman, is recovering in hospital.

Photo file Solomon Islands Police Force