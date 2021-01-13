 

Second Malawi cabinet minister dies of Covid-19

06:16, January 13, 2021
Malawi's transport minister Sidik Mia has died this morning from Covid 19, information minister Gospel Kazako has confirmed.

We reported earlier that the local government minister Lingson Belekanyama had also died.

The two senior ministers died within two hours of each other.

Over the weekend, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera made a special radio address to the nation calling for strict adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures following a sudden sharp rise in deaths and infections.

Mr Chakwera's office tweeted that the country had "entered the eye of this pandemic's storm".

He went on to announce a three-day period of mourning.

     

