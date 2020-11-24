Senior Pacific Police to develop leadership and management skills

APTC delivered the Certificate IV in Leadership and Management (BSB42015) to Pacific island Chiefs of Police in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The Pacific Faculty of Policing is a joint initiative of the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Institute of Police Management, designed and implemented to complement Australian efforts in providing police leadership development opportunities across the Pacific region.

APTC Chief Executive Officer Soli Middleby said APTC is focused on supporting a more skilled, inclusive and productive workforce that enhances Pacific prosperity.

“This latest partnership will expand the high quality training offered by APTC,” Middleby said.

Pacific Faculty of Policing Director Amanda McCormick said the new partnership will support current leadership activities and enhance the future development of Pacific police.

“This partnership will enhance the delivery of leadership and development programme s across the Pacific region, essential during these uncertain times,” Ms McCormick said.

The programme delivery commenced in October and will continue in virtual and face-to-face modes, under a partnership agreement which runs until June 2022.

APTC is an Australian Government initiative with the Pacific that provides Australian-standard skills and recognised qualifications in a wide range of vocational careers throughout the region. APTC also works with national and regional stakeholders to support their training quality priorities and offers customised training in targeted industry sectors.

Photo supplied