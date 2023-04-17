Sixteen killed in blaze at Al-Ras apartment building

The blaze happened in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai. It is home to many migrant workers and traders.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building, according to local media reports.

Dubai Civil Defence said it was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 12:41 local time (09:41 GMT) on Saturday.

The Al-Ras area is near the city's gold and spice markets, which are popular tourist attractions.

Dubai Civil Defence told UAE newspaper The National that an investigation into the deadly blaze was under way.

It said it was important that "residential and commercial building owners and residents" fully comply "with security and safety requirements and guidelines to avoid accidents and protect people's lives".

Among the dead are four Indian and three Pakistani nationals, local media say.

Salinga Gudu told The National that his brother Gudu Saliyakoondu, a watchman from India's Tamil Nadu state, had died trying to save residents inside the building.

"I was so scared because that is the building my brother works in. He went up to help and never came back down," he said.

No-one has yet been arrested as part of the investigation.