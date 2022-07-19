Somalia plane crash: Plane flips over at Mogadishu airport

Dramatic footage shot near the airport in Mogadishu shows thick black smoke rising above the crash site.

Firefighters doused the flames and pictures from the scene show the plane, a Fokker 50, upside down.

It belonged to Jubba Airways and it was an internal flight from the city of Baidoa to the capital.

The passengers and the crew were all rescued, according to the airport authorities who were quoted by state media.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

In a brief statement, acknowledging the incident, Jubba Airways said that it would release more information about what happened "as it becomes available".