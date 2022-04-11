State of emergency in Yap over mass resignation

Panuelo has directed the National Task Force to assist Yap in emergency hiring of medical personnel and explore the possibility of bringing back the doctors and nurses.

Thirty-nine doctors and nurses resigned from the state hospital last week after their attempts to negotiate with state leaders were rejected.

Health care workers in Yap, who are paid lowest salaries in Micronesia, sought to negotiate a benefits package and pay raises.

The president issued the new emergency directive while Micronesia remains under a coronavirus-related public health emergency status until May 31.

Photo source IB