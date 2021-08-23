Storm Henri makes landfall at Rhode Island

Although Henri had been downgraded from a Category One hurricane, the storm still brought 60mph (95km/h) winds.

Millions of people across Long Island and southern New England have been told to prepare for coastal surges, flooding and downed trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, further south in Tennessee, flash flooding has caused the deaths of at least 21 people.

Dozens of people remain missing in and around the town of Waverly, about 60 miles (90km) west of Nashville, following what local reporters described as unprecedented rainfall.

Rising waters uprooted huge trees, tore through homes - leaving hundreds uninhabitable - and swept away cars. Roads and bridges were damaged and thousands of people in Humphreys County were left without power.

A reunification centre was set up at a school and people were asked to donate items to help those displaced, the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

President Joe Biden expressed his "deepest condolences" for those affected and said disaster officials stood ready to offer assistance where it was needed.