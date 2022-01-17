Tonga volcano eruption: Air New Zealand postpones repatriation flight due to ash clouds

The flight was scheduled to leave Auckland this Thursday.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer captain David Morgan said they were postponing the service indefinitely and contacting affected customers.

He said they were monitoring the situation closely and their hearts went out to people in Tonga who have been affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend.

"Those affected include our Air New Zealand partners who help with airport operations and our sales and cargo offices in Tonga," Morgan said in a statement.

"Thankfully, we have recently been in touch and they, their families and homes are safe. We are doing everything we can to support them."