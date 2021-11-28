Two cases of measles in Fiji - govt

Both cases are from villages in the Serua/Namosi provinces, just outside the capital Suva.

The Health Ministry said on Friday a child was presented to the Korovisilou Health Centre on November 17th.

The child was then transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Tests carried out by the Centre of Communicable Disease confirmed it was measles.

Both patients and their families are in isolation.

In a statement, the ministry said their investigations suggest the disease may have been transmitted during a funeral gathering in one of the villages, some weeks ago.

Health teams are currently at both villages, inspecting households and talking to residents, the ministry said.

"A plan of action for the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division includes immediate measles vaccination and two drops of Polio for all children aged 6 months to 11 years.

"Parents of children around Fiji who have turned 1 and are yet to receive their MMR vaccine are encouraged to visit their nearest health facility for vaccination, including Year 1 students.

"Measles is a highly contagious, serious, airborne disease caused by the measles virus, and spread through air droplets as well as by direct contact. The virus infects the respiratory tract and spread throughout the body."

The ministry said the signs and symptoms of measles are high fever, a runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes and white spots inside the cheeks in the initial stage.

"After several days a rash erupts, usually on the face and upper neck, within 3 days it spreads reaching the hands and feet lasting for 5 to 6 days.

"Anyone with these signs and symptoms is requested to visit their nearest health facility for immediate attention and treatment."

In November 2019, a measles outbreak was declared with about 30 cases confirmed.

Majority of the cases were centred in the Serua/Namosi provinces.

The national measles immunisation campaign was temporarily suspended on December 27 2019 due to Tropical Cyclone Sarai and resumed in all divisions a week later.

In early January 2020, the outbreak was declared over with around 328,000 people in Fiji immunised against measles.