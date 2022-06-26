UN official says human cost of climate crisis being ignored

The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Ian Fry, says the huge human cost of the climate crisis is being ignored.

He told the Human Rights Council that the long-term costs are not being addressed.

Mr Fry implored agencies to provide lasting support for people impacted by climate change.

The Special Rapporteur said communities in vulnerable situations, including indigenous peoples, peasants, migrants, children, women, persons with disabilities and people living in small island developing states and least developed countries, are the most at risk.

He said the key element of his plan would be to investigate the plight of people displaced by the impacts of climate change.

Mr Fry said 59.1 million people were internally displaced in 2021 across the world, most due to climate-related disasters.

The expert said "we are faced with an intolerable tide of people moving from their homes due to the impacts of climate change."