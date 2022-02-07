US to hold high-level talks with Pacific leaders

According to the U.S State Department, Mr Blinken will be in Fiji on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including "the climate crisis, ending the Covid-19 pandemic, [and] disaster assistance".

The talks will also include America and the Pacific's "shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific."

Fiji's acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the country is looking forward to welcoming the Secretary of State.

Mr Blinken's visit coincides with his attendance will at the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting, hosted by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

The State Department said the visit to Fiji, Australia and Hawaii is part of the U.S's efforts "to engage with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region."

Photo: Susan Walsh / POOL / AF Caption: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken