US to Pacific leaders: be wary of funds with strings attached

Antony Blinken told a virtual summit of leaders and delegates from 11 Pacific countries that economic coercion across the region was on the rise.

While making no specific mention of China, he also spoke of threats to order in the region.

"The United States is all for more development and investments in the Islands, but that investment should adhere to international standards for environmentally and socially sustainable development, and should be pursued transparently, with public consultation.

"And every country, no matter its size, should always be able to make choices, without fear of retribution."

The US is the fifth-largest donor in the Pacific, behind Australia, New Zealand, China and Japan.

Blinken said the US planned to step up its commitment to the region, including funding for a swathe of projects.