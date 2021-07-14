Samoa’s Piula Theological College honours graduates

The graduates had completed four years of studies in the theological College and are expected to move to Faleula Methodist compound as the next step of their theological journey.

The graduation brought together families and friends of all the graduates as well as graduates from several classes in Piula.

Takashi Gafo whose parents were former Methodist church ministers, was honoured as the top student of the final year class.

Other final year graduates comprise of Malo Tagatanuu, Pisia Iumaga, Peresetene Apisaloma, Petaia Polamalu, Amosa Tifi and Tsubara Mauga – Reverend Selau Asiata who is not a final year student was also honoured with a Diploma in Theology.

There are four graduates with Bachelor of Divinity and Bachelor in Divinity with Honours.

Petelo Lini and Eteuati Iosia were awarded with the Bachelor in Divinity while Apineru Tavita and Apelu Faaniniva were awarded with a Bachelor of Divinity with honours.

Despite the graduation ceremony, the graduates will also be honoured at the Methodist’s annual conference currently underway at Faleula where they will be officially bestowed the reverend title.

This year’s intake for Piula comprises of 21 enlisted to have completed and passed the June examinations and interview.

Compared to last year’s intake, this year has increased which is an excitement and an achievement for Piula as well as the Methodist Church as a whole.

Photo: Anela Ailao