And it is hoped that the newly opened library at Tanumalala Prison would provide the environment for inmates to learn and enhance their skills.

The library was funded by the British High Commission and the Samoa Stationary and Books Company.

SSAB General Manager, Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai initiated the project.

The library is in a room that is equipped with an office desk, a computer and more than five shelves filled with books.

Visitors to Tanumalala Prison are allowed to use the new library.