Zumba with Ben turns one

“We have come a long way in just a year and it has been exciting,” Fetaui said.

He said only five people showed up for the class one year and there is not enough room for all of those showing up to participate in his zumba fitness exercise.

“I started my own zumba last year because work was not doing so well when the pandemic struck and since then I became more passionate about it,” he said.

“Zumba is a dancing exercise which really suits our people because they live to dance to the beat and it’s for anyone young and old.”

“It’s my passion and helping people and the communities with a healthy lifestyle is what I love to do.”

Fetaui is a certified zumba instructor since 2015 and his choreography typically incorporates hip-hop, samba, salsa, merengue, mambo and boxing moves.

Globally over 12 million people take weekly zumba classes in something like 110,000 locations in 126 countries.

Fetaui said he has met the most amazing group of people who are determined to improve their health especially amid the stressful COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’ve seen this class change the way women think about themselves and it is such a positive thing and I am so excited to be a part of.”

Fetaui teaches the classes from 5:30pm to 6:30 pm from Mondays to Fridays and teaches zumba for church groups on Saturdays.

He also acknowledged the strong support of his group of instructors who have helped him along the way.

Celebrations with healthy refreshments and the traditional cake cutting were held on Tuesday.

Photo supplied Caption: Zumba with Ben's Ben Fetaui