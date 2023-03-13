2 Samoas discuss Customs, trade facilitation and border protection

Samoa’s Ministry of Customs and Revenue (MCR) welcomed the delegation, which was led by Chief of Customs, Elisara Elisara.

It also comprised of five managers and officers in charge of Customs units as well as two officials from the IT team in the Treasury Department.

The week-long visit was facilitated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which stemmed from the Atoa Samoa discussions held in October, 2022.

This was aimed at improving Customs relations between the two countries and promoting open dialogue in trade facilitation, border protection, and enforcement. The objective was to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore viable solutions to common issues.

The delegation had the chance to be briefed on Samoa’s Immigration Border Management System and the level of coordination of Border Agencies in a number of committees, units and working groups, such as the Transnational Crimes Unit, the National Security Committee and others.

Site visits were also carried out on passenger and cargo clearance processes at both the Faleolo International Airport and Matautu International Wharf. The team had the opportunity to visit the Joint K9 Facility at Tuanaimato.

The K9 operations was one of the key focus areas of the visit in view of the emerging border risks on smuggling narcotics and illicit substances, money laundering and counterfeit goods.

During the site visit to the Faleolo International Airport, the delegation had a walk through and first-hand involvement in the passenger and cargo clearance of the Air New Zealand flight which arrived last Thursday.

The in-depth discussions held last week further substantiates the fact that illicit drugs and substances, false declaration and undervaluation of goods, increased trade of counterfeit goods and medicine, are areas of concern and more stringent and cohesive relationship is needed to ensure both countries address this concern effectively.

Furthermore, the delegation also attended a Parliament session on Tuesday morning, and was acknowledged by the Speaker of the House, followed by a courtesy call with Samoa’s Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, and Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio on the same day.

Photo credit Supplied Caption: Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, and Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio with the American Samoa delegation