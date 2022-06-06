Aki Seiuli debuts for Samoa at the Pacific Nations Cup

The 29-year-old loosehead has been selected in the squad to take on Australia A, Tonga and hosts Fiji in July.

The prop, who was born and raised in New Zealand, was approached by Samoa ahead of the 2019 World Cup but opted out because he was on the comeback trail from a knee injury and was heading for Glasgow.

Last summer he could not play against the Maori All Blacks or Tonga because of coronavirus travel restrictions and then he came agonisingly close to an appearance last December.

Seiuli was selected to play in the fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham only for the game to be called off just 90 minutes before kick-off because of an outbreak in the Baa Baas’ camp.

The front rower will aim to finally get on the field for Samoa this summer and stake a claim to stay in the squad in the build-up to next year’s World Cup, when they will go up against England, Japan and Argentina plus a qualifier.

Manu Samoa Rugby Squad:

Forwards:

Aki Seiuli, Almanda Motuga, Andrew Tuala, Chris Vui, Fritz Lee, Henry Time Stowers, Jack Lam, Jordan Taufua, Kalolo Tuiloma, Marco Fepulea’I, Michael Alaalatoa, Raymond Niuia, Sef Faagase, Samuel Slade, Seilala Lam, Theodore Mcfarlane

Backs:

AJ Alatimu, Auvasa Falealii, Dangelo Toala, Duncan Paia’aua, Ed Fidow, Ereatara Enari, Henry Taefu, Jonathan Taumateine, Lolagi Visina, Neria Fomai, Nigel Ah Wong, Rodney Lona