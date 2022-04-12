ALB out for six months

Lienert-Brown suffered the injury in the Chiefs loss to the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific at the weekend.

He suffered a similar injury on the All Blacks end of year tour last November.

The Chiefs say the 26-year-old is expected to return to rugby after approximately six months.

The Rugby Championship is scheduled to start in August, with proceeded by a three test series against Ireland in New Zealand in July.

Jack Goodhue returned to club rugby at the weekend, a year after he ruptured the ACL in his knee.

Quinn Tupaea and Rieko Ioane started in the midfield in the All Blacks last game against France in Paris in November.

What may ease the All Blacks selectors minds is the form Jordie Barrett has shown playing at second-five for the Hurricanes.