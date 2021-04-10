All Black Shannon Frizell re-signs with Highlanders

Frizell has been a standout for franchise since his rookie year in 2018 and has gone on to play 13 tests for the national side.

After establishing himself as the first-choice blindside flanker for the All Blacks in 2020, the 27-year-old has continued his strong form Super Rugby Aotearoa this season and Highlanders coach Tony Brown said extending his contract was a no-brainer.

“Shannon has been a standout player for us since his first game for the club. His work rate and the physical commitment he offers on attack and defence are world class, his consistent form this year has him right up there as the best in the country at blindside” Brown said ahead of Saturday's clash against the Chiefs.

“We are of course delighted that Shannon has decided to stay with us for the next few seasons to help us reach our goals, he holds a lot of mana amongst the team and his commitment to the club is good for our future."

Frizell, who has played 44 games for the Highlanders, was equally excited about what the future holds for the team.

“I have enjoyed my time here, I like Dunedin and the culture of the team, it seems to get the best out of me," he said.

"I want the Highlanders to do well, if I can help the team by playing well, then I’m happy”.

The announcement continues a run of signings for the Highlanders following on from Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt and Pari Pari Parkinson.