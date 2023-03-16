All Blacks back David Havili staying in NZ after World Cup

The Nelson-born utility wants to build on the success he has had in the international arena, Super Rugby Pacific and NPC.

Havili has played 25 tests for the All Blacks, won six consecutive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and claimed a pair of NPC titles as captain of the Tasman Makos.

"I'm very happy and grateful to be re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and I'm looking forward to the future," Havili said.

"From when I was a young kid, I've always wanted to play professional rugby. So to have the opportunity to play for my three favourite teams - Tasman, the Crusaders and the All Blacks - for a few more years is special and something that I didn't want to give up just yet."

The 28-year-old utility featured in 22 of a possible 28 tests over the last two seasons.

"David is a special player who is held in high regard by everyone in our game," said NZR CEO Mark Robinson. "We are proud to have him on board for an extended period and wish him even more success in the coming years."

Havili has been a key contributor to the Crusaders' impressive six-year run, playing in all but one of their recent Super Rugby finals. The vice-captain became the 22nd Crusader to reach 100 games for the club in Super Rugby Pacific last year and has proven himself at multiple positions in the backline.

"To coach someone that has multiple skills, that can play in so many different positions at a world-class level, is so unique," said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

"He has a skill factor, but a toughness factor too. He's tough as a trainer, tough as a player and tough on himself. He's got true grit in him.

"For him to sign on until 2025 and be so loyal just shows what it means to him to play rugby here in New Zealand. It shows how much we value him and how much he values us.

"He is still young enough to get better, and he wants to compete. So, while he's at his peak and getting better now, it's great to have him still here."

A product of the Nelson College 1st XV, Havili debuted for the Tasman Mako in 2014 before captaining the side to back-to-back NPC titles in 2019 and 2020.

"David is a great Mako man who has given a lot to the jersey and will continue to give a lot to New Zealand rugby in years to come," said Gray Cornelius, who co-coaches Tasman alongside Dan Perrin in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Tasman boss Lyndon Bray added: "It's a real privilege for us to maintain our relationship with David for the long term and I think one of the greatest things that he brings to our region is the fact that he mentors our younger players throughout different parts of the year.

"Even if we don't get him on the field for us, what a lot of people don't see is the difference he makes to the younger generation through the system while being in contact and being connected with those players."