All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

The incident occurred after the All Blacks 41-21 win over Argentina in Mendoza earlier today (local time).

Footage has emerged of a fan running onto the field and past the All Blacks team huddle while being chased by security.

It showed Cane intervening by kicking the invading fan which sent him to the ground.

The person got up straight after, and continued running.

Cane has since apologised on Instagram.

"Tonight after the game, someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him."

Cane wrote that it was not his role and "out of character" for him to act in such a way.

"I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself.

"I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right."