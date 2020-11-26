All Blacks hang out with film stars Idris Elba and Taika Waititi in Sydney

Wearing their club rugby jerseys, the All Blacks were snapped in a group photo with Waititi and Elba, who donned the team's famous shirt.

“Humbling experience for the boys, meeting two of Hollywood’s finest,” the All Blacks posted on Twitter.

Oscar-winning director Waititi is in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, which features Australian actor and Thor star Chris Hemsworth and is set for release in 2022.

Hemsworth revealed on Instagram in October the first meeting had gone so well that Waititi needed to take a nap outside in the sun.

Elba is based in Sydney to film his new movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing.

He was spotted earlier this week taking a stroll to a party store in the Sydney suburb of Drummoyne.

Elba's new movie was originally slated to start filming in March, before being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australian director George Miller is producing the movie. He has kept the content of the film close to his chest, only saying it would be a “fantasy romance”.