All Blacks released to play in NPC

TJ Perenara, Braydon Ennor, Asafo Aumua, Hoskins Sotutu and Tupou Vaa'i have left the All Blacks camp in Auckland to join their provincial teams.

Perenara and Aumua will be available for Wellington's opening match against Northland in the capital on Saturday afternoon,

Canterbury will be able to call on Ennor for Sunday's match against Auckland at Eden Park, Sotutu is in line to make his debut for Counties-Manukau in the opening match of the season against Manawatu on Friday night and Vaa'i will boost Taranaki for their match against Hawke's Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Some additional All Blacks squad players may also be released for NPC matches on Sunday, with a decision to be made following this Saturday night's opening Bledisloe Cup test.