All Blacks Sevens champion Joeli Vidiri dies

The Fijian was 48.

Vidiri played international rugby for both Fiji and New Zealand, playing two Tests for the the All Blacks in 1998.

The Blues announced his death on Twitter and said: "G.O.A.T is used frequently these days, more than it should. In the case of Joeli the title truly fits. One of the greatest players of all time.

Vidiri thundered down the sidelines for the Blues in the formative days of Super Rugby in the 1990s - scoring 43 tries in 61 games.

With Jonah Lomu, Vidiri formed a formidable partnership at provincial level for Counties-Manukau and for the Blues.

Vidiri made his first appearance for the All Blacks Sevens at the 1998 Commonwealth Games and won the gold medal.

He had previously played sevens for Fiji, before moving to New Zealand where he played six seasons of Super Rugby and played more than 70 matches for Counties Manukau before his career was cut short by serious kidney failure.

Vidiri had a kidney transplant in 2015.

It has been a tragic 24 hours for rugby after Va'aiga Tuigamala passed away on Thursday night at the age of 52.