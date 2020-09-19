Another bonus point win for the Mooloos

The Mooloos have followed up their opening 53-28 win over Wellington with a bonus point 41-19 victory over North Harbour, also in Hamilton.

Harbour were never able to recover after falling 26-nil behind inside half an hour.

The visitors did score the last two tries of the first half to cut the deficit to 29-12 at halftime, but Waikato managed to keep North Harbour at bay in the second 40.

Waikato halfback Xavier Roe scored a first-half double, while Quinn Tupaea, Mitch Jacobson, Damian McKenzie and Valynce Te Whare also dotted down for the Mooloos.

Luteru Tolai, Jacob Pierce and Lewis Gjaltema scored North Harbour's tries.