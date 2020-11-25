Ash Dixon to captain Maori All Blacks

The 24-strong squad includes eight new caps while former All Black loosie Liam Messam returns to the side for the first time since the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour.

New Highlanders coach Tony Brown has been named to assist Clayton McMillan on the coaching staff.

Among the new caps in the squad are the young midfielders, Billy Proctor of Wellington, Quinn Tupaea of Waikato and Rameka Poihipi of Canterbury and the Bay of Plenty fullback Kaleb Trask.

There are also four new faces in the forwards where 20-year-old Canterbury prop Taimati Williams is joined by Crusaders and North Harbour loose forward Ethan Roots, Bay of Plenty and Blues prop Kurt Eklund and Southland and Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

One player will be added to the Māori All Blacks squad in coming days.

"It's an exciting group and the eight new caps bring some genuine excitement and energy to the squad," McMillan said. "There is a new generation of Māori players coming through, but also there are some great leaders around them with a vast amount of experience."

That experience includes captain Dixon, who has been inspirational in leading Hawke's Bay to this weekend's Mitre 10 Cup Championship final, as well as former All Black Liam Messam (36), who will play his first match for the Māori All Blacks since facing the British & Irish Lions in Rotorua in 2017, and Otago prop Josh Hohneck (Ngāti Manuhiri/Ngāti Whātua) who last wore the Māori jersey in 2015.

"It's great to have the mana of players like Liam and Josh back in the playing group and likewise Tony Brown brings a huge amount of knowledge to our coaching team, and also passion as someone who has worn the Māori All Blacks jersey."

Dixon said the match against Moana Pasifika would be a special occasion.

"This year has been challenging for a lot of people across our communities in New Zealand and to have the chance to represent the Māori All Blacks in the heart of Waikato-Tainui and the Kingitanga for the only time in 2020 will be a huge honour for us as players, our whānau and our iwi.

"It will be a celebration and connection of culture in Hamilton, but we know Moana Pasifika is a talented, passionate and physical opponent so expect there will be a real edge in both camps."

The Māori All Blacks squad is (with Province, Super Rugby Club, and Iwi):

* denotes new caps

Props

Josh Hohneck, Otago, Ngāti Manuhiri/Ngāti Whātua

Pouri Rakete-Stones, Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes, Ngāpuhi

Marcel Renata, Auckland/Blues, Ngāti Whānaunga/Ngāi Takoto

*Tamaiti Williams, Canterbury, Ngāpuhi

Hookers

Ash Dixon (c), Hawkes Bay/Highlanders, Ngāti Tahinga

*Kurt Eklund, Bay of Plenty/Blues, Ngāpuhi

Locks

*Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Southland/Highlanders, Ngāti Raukawa

Isaia Walker-Leawere, Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes, Ngāti Porou

Loose Forwards

Billy Harmon, Canterbury/Crusaders, Ngāi Tahu

Reed Prinsep, Canterbury/Hurricanes, Te Rārawa

Liam Messam, Waikato, Ngāi Tuhoe

Whetukamokamo Douglas, Canterbury/Crusaders, Ngāti Porou/Ngāti Whakaue

*Ethan Roots, North Harbour/Crusaders, Ngāti Kahungunu

Half Backs

Bryn Hall, North Harbour/Crusaders, Ngāti Ranginui

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Bay of Plenty/Chiefs, Ngāti Pikiao

First five-eighths

Otere Black, Bay of Plenty/Blues, Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Tūwharetoa

Fletcher Smith, Waikato/Hurricanes, Ngāti Kahungunu

Midfield

*Billy Proctor, Wellington/Hurricanes, Ngai Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi

*Rameka Poihipi, Canterbury, Ngāti Whakaue

*Quinn Tupaea, Waikato/Chiefs, Waikato/Tainui

Outside Backs

Sean Wainui, Taranaki/Chiefs, Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Āitanga a Māhaki/Ngā Arikikaiputahi/Ngāti Porou

Shaun Stevenson, North Harbour/Chiefs, Ngāpuhi

Jonah Lowe, Hawkes Bay/Hurricanes, Ngāti Pikiao

*Kaleb Trask, Bay of Plenty/Chiefs, Ngāpuhi