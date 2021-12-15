Auckland Rugby Union's new president is a woman, first woman to hold the position in its history

The Marist Rugby Club stalwart is the most capped female Auckland Rugby player with 106 games in the Blue and White jersey and 57 caps for the Black Ferns (tied most of all-time), including four successful Rugby World Cup campaigns.

The detective constable has been a cornerstone in the legacy of female and Pasifika rugby in New Zealand representing the union from 1999-2018, winning 15 Domestic Championships with Auckland.

The appointment of Fa'amausili comes after Saveatama Eroni Clarke's three-year term as President comes to an end.