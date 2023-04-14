Australia announces support of AUD$220,000 towards Manu Samoa ahead of 2023 RWC

The announcement was made by Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy at his final address to conclude his first visit to Samoa yesterday.

“Rugby is an integral part of Samoa and Australia’s national identities and a symbol of the shared love of sports between the two nations. This Australian Government funding recognises our shared love of rugby, and the power of sports to bring our people together. Australia’s Pacific AusSports Initiative also assists other sporting codes including netball, cricket and rugby league.”

"Sport has the power to transcend borders, cultures, and languages, and brings people together in a way that few things can. As someone who grew up playing and watching rugby, I understand the deep connection that people can have to their favourite teams and athletes,” Conroy said.