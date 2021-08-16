Australia may allow more foreign based players back into Wallabies

The Giteau Law allows players not attached to Australian Super Rugby teams to be eligible for Wallabies selection if they have played in more than 60 tests and spent seven seasons in Australia. The rule was implemented in 2015.

Australia places limits on the eligibility of overseas-based players to represent the country to encourage more to stay home and support domestic rugby.

"We do need to look into eligibility," Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I'm not saying it's going to be alpha and omega. But it will certainly bring a lot more experience and a lot more depth across the board.

"When you look at the pool of talent from which we are selecting in comparison to our biggest rivals; be it New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, England - they have access and the ability to choose their very best players no matter where they're playing."

Pundits have urged Rugby Australia to do away with the curbs, saying they have done little to prevent a player drain to more lucrative overseas markets while weakening the Wallabies' playing stocks.

Australia lost the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year after they were beaten 57-22 by New Zealand on Saturday.