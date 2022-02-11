Australian rugby league Immortal Johnny Raper dead at 82

He was 82.

Raper had been battling dementia for some years but had been bravely hanging on, only two years ago celebrating his 80th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Dragons chairman and former captain Craig Young confirmed the news to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We thought he was bulletproof,” Young said. “He was a character on and off the field – and one of the reasons why the club became the worldwide brand that it has.”

A genius lock-forward also known for his peerless cover defence, he played in eight consecutive grand final wins for the Dragons from 1959 and represented Australia 39 times, including eight as captain.

“Today we have lost one of our all-time greats,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said. “An Immortal, a Kangaroos captain and an eight-time premiership winning player. Johnny was the best of the best.

“Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen. He wasn’t the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest. Johnny’s feats with the Dragons will remain part of rugby league legend forever.

“On behalf of the game, I send my deepest condolences to Johnny’s family, friends and teammates.”

Raper’s death follows that of another St George legend, captain Norm Provan, last year. Both will be honoured by the club in round two.