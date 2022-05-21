Blitzboks stumble as Samoa fly

The Blitzboks started brightly when Mfundo Ndhlovu crossed the try line after two minutes, but Terry Kennedy drew Ireland level before a stunning try starting on the Irish try line and ending with Jack Kelly sprinting under the posts from halfway turned the game on its head.

South Africa captain Siviwe Soyizwapi showed superb footwork to cross and get his side back into it, but a second try from the Series’ leading scorer Kennedy, his 34th in 36 matches this season, sealed a historic Irish win.

Spain’s Tiago Romero ran in a spectacular 80-metre try while wearing just one boot, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 42-12 defeat to Samoa, and the Spaniards then went down 27-7 to South Africa despite running the Blitzboks close in the first half.

Samoa blew the Pool wide open with an astonishing comeback win against Ireland, fighting back from 14-5 down at half time to blow away the Irish in the second half and earn a 27-14 win that sparked passionate celebrations from the players.

Steve Rimoni and Paul Scanlan scored two tries apiece to underline Samoa’s credentials as serious contenders after their run to the semi-finals in Vancouver.

Photo Twitter/ ManuSamoa Sevens