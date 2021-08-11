Boks make 10 changes

Coach Jacques Nienaber says they do not mean to "disrespect" Argentina with the changes from the team that won the Lions series 2-1, but with five test matches on consecutive weekends, there is a concern over player welfare after the Springboks did not play for 20 months following their 2019 World Cup triumph.

Elton Jantjies has taken over at flyhalf, with the hero from Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions, Morne Steyn, among the replacements. Cobus Reinach has retained his place at scrumhalf.

Jesse Kriel and Frans Steyn make up the centre-pairing, while the back three contain wings Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi, and fullback Damian Willemse.

It is all change in the front row of the scrum with Dweba and props Wilco Louw and Ox Nche, but the locks are the same with Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth to feature.

The back row is made up of captain Siya Kolisi, fellow flank Kwagga Smith and number eight Jasper Wiese.

Nienaber confirmed that key loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit will be out "for some time" after undergoing shoulder surgery following an injury picked up in the second Lions test.