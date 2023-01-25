Calls for Tonga v Samoa test series

Alongside his Salford team-mate Tim Lafai, Sio received a late call-up to Samoa’s World Cup squad last year due to injuries in Matt Parish’s squad.

Sio didn’t feature in any of the games but he was incredibly proud to be part of the Samoan squad that became the first-ever tier two nation to reach a World Cup final.

“We were just happy to support our brothers but to get the call after the England game we were buzzing,” Sio told Love Rugby League. “We were like little kids in the car talking about how fun it was going to be.

“It was crazy, it was a good experience and we made our nation proud with what we did in the World Cup. That will hold a very special place in my heart.

“I’ve always been into my culture. My dad drives it into me and my mum as well. But just being there with my kids, letting them see how passionate our people are about the country, was special.

“I don’t know if you saw the reaction back home but it was crazy. Small wins are what we thrive off and we make sure we carry it with us. We carry our family names with us every day.”