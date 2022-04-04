Chiefs hold off Hurricanes

The Hurricanes, led by captain Ardie Savea who scored an impressive try, fought back from 30-15 down in the final 15 minutes but couldn't take the lead from the Chiefs who have now beaten them three times in a row.

The Hurricanes, back at home for the first time in almost a year, will be disappointed following their upset loss to Moana Pasifika last round.

The Chiefs now have four wins from six games while the Hurricanes have two wins from five.

The Crusaders and Blues are the best performing New Zealand sides with each recording five wins from six games.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT