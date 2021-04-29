Chiefs side named for inaugural Super Rugby Women clash

Waitomo Chiefs Women Head Coach Chad Shepherd, along with his assistants La Toya Mason, James Semple and Mike Rogers have named a strong twenty-three to pull on the Chiefs Women’s jersey for the first time.

The side featuring twelve current Black Ferns and an abundance of Farah Palmer Cup players from across the Chiefs Region have completed their preparations for the one-off fixture.

Packing down the front row will be Bay of Plenty loosehead prop Angel Mulu, Black Ferns hooker Luka Connor and Waikato’s Tanya Kalounivale. Former

New Zealand volleyballer and current Black Fern Kelsie Wills will pair up with Waikato’s Chyna Hohepa to provide an impressive locking duo. Experienced loose forward Kendra Reynolds will take the field in the number six jersey while Black Fern and Chiefs Women Captain Les Elder will don the number seven jersey. Kennedy Simon will complete the forward pack, packing down the scrum at number eight.

In the backs, the Counties Manukau halves combination of Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Hazel Tubic will start.

Experienced Black Ferns second five-eighth Chelsea Alley will combine with powerful centre Ngatokotoru Arakua.

On the wings, Counties Manukau’s Langi Veainu will light up the left wing, with Waikato’s electrifying winger Kelsey Teneti on the right. Elusive Waikato fullback Renee Holmes will complete the starting fifteen.

On the bench, Waikato hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett will be joined by Farah Palmer Cup teammate Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, and Counties Manukau tighthead prop Leilani Perese as front row cover. Counties Manukau lock Harono Te Iringa will be looking to make an impact off the bench alongside Black Fern loose forward Pia Tapsell respectively in jerseys 19 and 20.

Waikato halfback Ariana Bayler will provide cover on the bench for Marino-Tauhinu. Counties Manukau midfielder Shyanne Thompson and Taranaki’s Iritana Hohaia will round out the twenty-three.