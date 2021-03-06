Coles still out for Hurricanes, 10 All Blacks in Crusaders XV

Coles is battling a niggly calf injury which kept him out of game one.

New All Black Peter Umaga-Jensen, who came off the bench in the loss to the Blues in Wellington last weekend, will start at centre this week and is the only change head coach, Jason Holland, has made to the backs.

In the forwards Isaia Walker-Leawere takes over from the injured Scott Scrafton at starting lock, Reed Prinsep replaces Vaea Fifita at blindside and Du'Plessis Kirifi starts ahead of Devon Flanders in the loose forwards.

Kirifi is at openside with captain Ardie Savea shifting to No.8.

The Crusaders meanwhile have rolled out another team stacked with All Blacks, with ten in the starting XV.

Coach Scott Robertson has made two changes to the starting XV from the team that beat the Highlanders last weekend.

Mitchell Drummond replaces Bryn Hall at starting halfback, with the latter dropping to the bench. All Black outside back Will Jordan drops to the reserves, replaced at fullback by David Havili.

The forward pack remains unchanged with Scott Barrett captain at lock alongside Sam Whitelock with Cullen Grace, Tom Christie and Ethan Blackadder in the loose forwards.

Hurricanes team to play the Crusaders:

1 Fraser Armstrong

2 Asafo Aumua

3 Tyrel Lomax

4 James Blackwell

5 Isaia Walker-Leawere

6 Reed Prinsep

7 Du'plessis Kirifi

8 Ardie Savea

9 Jonathan Taumateine

10 Jackson Garden-Bachop

11 Julian Savea

12 Ngani Laumape

13 Peter Umaga-jensen

14 Wes Goosen

15 Jordie Barrett

replacements:

16. Ricky Riccatelli

17. Xavier Numia

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Liam Mitchell

20. Devan Flanders

21. Luke Campbell

22. Billy Proctor

23. Salesi Rayasi

Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (VC)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Scott Barrett (C)

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Leicester Fainga'anuku

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. David Havili (VC)

Reserves:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. George Bower

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Quinten Strange

20. Sione Havili Talitui

21. Bryn Hall

22. Fergus Burke

23. Will Jordan