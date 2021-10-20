Cooper remains uncertain if Test versus Japan is his last for 2021

Cooper is set to line up for the Oita Test on Saturday but may miss the remaining three Tests against Scotland, England and Wales.

The 33-year-old said a decision on his playing status was “above my pay grade” and he would support his club after it allowed him to join the Wallabies squad during the Rugby Championship. Cooper has played two seasons with the ambitious Liners, helping them back into Japan’s Top League competition for 2022.

“Right now I’m not 100 per cent sure. There are conversations still happening behind the scenes between the Wallabies and Kintetsu,” Cooper said on Tuesday. “Our clubs are our employers so I have got nothing but respect for them and they have been very supportive of this opportunity to come into the set-up here at the Wallabies during my holiday. So, whenever I am due back, I will follow whatever is asked of me.”

Cooper said he had been involved in the discussions, adding it was unfamiliar territory after so long being out of the Wallabies fold with his last Test in 2017. “I love playing for my country, it is a huge honour every opportunity you get. For me even being back in the squad, that was something that I hadn’t planned for so I guess it’s uncharted territory and it’s happened fairly quickly.”

He expected Japan to pose a threat to the Wallabies under the dome in Oita, which suited the Brave Blossoms’ fast, attacking style. “Two of their guys play in my (Kintetsu) team – Siosaia Fifita and Semisi Masirewa – and they are both phenomenal athletes,” he said.

“When you are watching Japanese Top 14, the games are lightning quick, they are free-flowing, they run the ball from everywhere. The collisions are not as high, but when you look throughout the ranks of all the teams there are some very big and physical players so that they can match it with anyone in terms of physicality. It’s their brand of football that they bring, they are exciting to watch and tough to play against… it’s going to be a very tough ask coming up against them.”