Crusaders to reveal bold new away jersey, Highlanders go back to maroon

Home jerseys for the Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders are advertised for sale in the UK and Ireland, as well as alternative jerseys for the Crusaders, Chiefs and Highlanders. No Blues designs were advertised.

The Crusaders alternative jersey is a complete redesign from this year's version, complete with a representation of the Southern Alps across the chest.

“Displaying a snow-capped version of the home shirt's Southern Alps graphic, this Crusaders rugby jersey transports its unifying message to away grounds,” the website said.

“Created for fans, it has a piqué build that's tough enough for match day and comfortable enough for every other day. Raglan sleeves free your arms for drilled passes and wild celebrations.”

The Highlanders, meanwhile, have gone back to the future by reverting to a maroon jersey in a nod to the Dunedin club’s heritage.

After going through various hues of green in recent years, the return to maroon should be particularly welcomed by Southland fans.