Daugunu ruled out for Wallabies

Daugunu has missed out on selection as he’s being sidelined due to a broken arm.

The former Labasa football goalkeeper only played for 30 seconds in the final Test against France last weekend and had to leave the field due to his injury.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named a 42 member squad which includes Marika Koroibete, Rob Valetini and Isi Naisarani.

The squad contains eight uncapped players, with four others having made their debuts against France this month.

Head Coach, Dave Rennie said they have a great opportunity coming up in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests to build on the momentum they picked up during a tough French Series.

The Wallabies play the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Test in Auckland, New Zealand on August 7.

Wallabies Squad:

Allan Alaalatoa (46, Brumbies, 27)

Tom Banks (14, Brumbies, 27)

Angus Bell

Pone Fa’amausili*

Lalakai Foketi*

Nick Frost*

Jake Gordon

Reece Hodge

Michael Hooper (c)

Len Ikitau

Feleti Kaitu’u*

Andrew Kellaway

Marika Koroibete

Rob Leota*

Noah Lolesio

Lachlan Lonergan

Ryan Lonergan*

Tate McDermott

Fraser McReight

Andy Muirhead*

Isi Naisarani

James O’Connor

Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Duncan Paia’aua*

Hunter Paisami

Jordan Petaia

Matt Philip

Tom Robertson

Izack Rodda

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Pete Samu

Scott Sio

James Slipper

Darcy Swain

Lachlan Swinton

Matt To’omua

Taniela Tupou

Jordan Uelese

Rob Valetini

Nic White

Harry Wilson

Tom Wright