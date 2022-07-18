Eddie Jones in angry exchange with Australia fan after being labelled 'traitor'

Footage posted on social media shows Jones being baited by a man wearing a Wallabies cap and holding a pint of beer.

The supporter points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and says “you’re a traitor” twice, provoking a furious reaction.

Jones stalks over to the stand and replies “come here and say it” three times, causing the surprised fan to back off, and is then ushered away by a member of the ground’s security staff.

The security guard can he heard saying to the fan “I have spoken to you before”.

It is understood that Jones, an Australian who coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, was subjected to hostile abuse when walking to and from the coach’s box with the layout at the SCG meaning he had to pass through sections of the home crowd.

“Clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked about the incident.

The Rugby Football Union and Australian Rugby Union have been contacted for a response.

A week ago Jones spoke of how he took satisfaction from silencing Australia fans through England’s 25-17 victory in the second Test at Suncorp Stadium, although it is understood he did not receive the same level of abuse in Brisbane.

“You have got 48,000 people all full of drink and all they want to see is their team win. When you turn them away, it’s a great experience. A great feeling,” Jones said.