Eddie Jones not interested in coaching British & Irish Lions

The Lions are set to tour Australia in 2025 but don’t expect to see Jones, who coaches England, in charge.

Jones ruled himself out of contention in a Telegraph discussion about potential candidates, believing there were better British options.

“Respectfully, no. I am an Australian and I don’t really have any connection to the Lions as such,” Jones said.

“I think it’d be better for someone from the home countries to do it. I’m also not suited to wearing a blazer 12 months of the year.

“Someone like Gregor Townsend or Andy Farrell would be better for that job than me.”

Townsend is in charge of Scotland and Farrell coaches Ireland. Both have experience as Lions assistant coaches.

The Lions haven’t been scared to appoint foreign coaches with New Zealand’s Sir Graham Henry breaking the mould as their first “import” and fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland following suit for a lengthy term in charge after first being involved as an assistant in 2009..

Gatland was criticised for the Lions’ series loss to the Springboks in South Africa last year and isn’t expected to continue in the job.