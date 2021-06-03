Eddie Jones wants 'fresh, energetic players' for 2023 World Cup

England face the USA and Canada in July, while an England 'A' team will meet Scotland 'A' at the end of June.

"It's all about two years to the World Cup now and building a squad to 2023," Jones told BBC Sport.

"That's the opportunity for this summer tour."

Jones names his squad on Thursday, 10 June (12:00 BST), and with 11 England players away with the British and Irish Lions, the squad will take on a new complexion.

In-form Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is one of a host of rookies pushing for a first cap.

"He's been really impressive in the latter part of the season," Jones said. "I have seen a change in the way he has played.

"What we are seeing now is a maturing process with Marcus, where he is finding the right balance between keeping his team organised and using his own instinctive skills."

However, Jones' coaching team has been dismantled since the fifth-placed Six Nations finish, with attack coach Simon Amor leaving the set-up and skills guru Jason Ryles forced to abandon plans to relocate from Australia.

The Rugby Football Union is looking for a new coach to run England's attack, but Jones says for this summer period he will return to a more hands-on role.

"I coached attack from 2016 until 2018, until [former attack coach] Scott Wisemantel took over," Jones said.

"So we are just winding back the clock a little bit there, because I want our attack to be able to adapt to how the game is going.

"The game is going in a quicker, more instinctive way, and I think at the moment I am probably the best person to do that.

"I will need an assistant in the future and will maybe need someone to take it over in the future. But for this period of time, where I want to set some stones in place for the foundation, I think I am the best person to do it."