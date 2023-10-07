England players expecting Samoan physicality in last pool D match

Both sides have named their line-ups with Manu Samoa making nine changes to the match-day 23 that lost to Japan last week.

English second-rower Maro Itoje told the media in a press conference in Paris on Wednesday that they expect a big game from the Samoans.

"Samoa are a very good side, much improved from the last time we played them," Itoje said.

"They are a physical side, they are organised, they play with a lot of power and skill; so it is going to be a great game."

Itoje plays club rugby for Saracens in the English Premiership alongside Samoan lock Theo McFarland.

He said McFarland, who won Player of the Match for the Samoans against Chile, is a key player.

"Theo is an outstanding talent. I've had the pleasure of playing with him at our club and he is an incredibly athletic player," Itoje said.

"He has a great mindset. He had quite a serious knee injury so it has been amazing to see him back on the field and back doing what he loves.

"When this is all done, I'll look forward to playing alongside him again."

Danny Care, the English scrum-half, said they want to win against Samoa and win well.

"It's a really exciting game. Another chance for us to try and keep improving. I think we have been doing that throughout the tournament," he said.

"We want to win the game and win it well but we are not taking them lightly at all.

"They have shown how special they are, they have some very big humans who like to run and tackle you very hard, so we know our physicality has to be right up there," Danny Care said.

"Having a bit of time off last week came at a good time for us; [it] replenished, recharge the batteries a bit and the boys have come back in itching to get going again.

"Saturday, we know we are going to have to be really on our game to do what we want to do," he said.