England rugby international arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

"A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

"Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives."