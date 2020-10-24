England vs Baa-baas called off

Several Barbarian players had left their hotel rooms without the permission of the organisers this week, prompting the RFU to conduct a review on whether the game can be held safely.

In a statement on Saturday, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said the discovery of a further breach of Covid-19 protocols had given it no choice but to cancel the game.

RFU chief Bill Sweeney said he was "incredibly disappointed" that the fixture was cancelled but that the priority was the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this autumn.

Eddie Jones' England were hoping to get some game time this weekend at Twickenham ahead of their final Six Nations game in Italy on 31 October.