'Everyone in firing line' as Broncos tell Pangai he's free to leave

Walters confirmed after the club's 46-0 loss to South Sydney that second rower Tevita Pangai Junior had been told he was free to leave Brisbane and he won't be the only big name tapped on the shoulder with a roster and staff overhaul to fix the club's mess.

No position is safe at Red Hill, from the playing field to the football administration as Walters prepares to put a broom through the joint after a dreadful past few seasons.

"If we don't change things they're going to stay the same," Walters said.

"Everyone has had 15 weeks to prove themselves and their value on the football field.

"We are all under the microscope, not just players, coaches, performance staff, everyone is in the firing line.

"I'm up for the fight."

Walters believes the rot at the Broncos started three or four years earlier, back before master coach Wayne Bennett was unceremoniously dumped from the club for Anthony Seibold.

The Broncos' salary cap is a mess which is why Pangai and Matt Lodge have both been told could leave before their contracts run out.

They're victims not so much for their playing performance, as they've had consistent seasons, but because they're on hefty deals taking up far too much space in the cap signed off on by the previous administration.

"The salary cap certainly comes into play with it all most definitely," Walters said.

"We came up with a decision and there will be more decisions to come as well. Clearly we're not in a good place at the moment.

"There's a lot of things that aren't right with us, we have a plan we're going to implement over the next two or three weeks and we will get things rolling again.