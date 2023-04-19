Ex-England forward eyes Flying Fijian spot

Hughes was born in Fiji, moved to New Zealand on a high school scholarship, and traveled to England where he played 22 tests.

He is now playing club rugby in Japan and last played at Number 8 for England in 2019.

Under amended rules, a player is eligible to change their allegiance after a three-year break.

Hughes, now 31, told AP he hadn't had a conversation with new Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui about a possible move, although he had some contact with Fiji when he first changed his eligibility.

He said it would mean a lot playing for his home nation.