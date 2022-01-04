Ex-NRL star Blake Ferguson sacked by Japanese rugby club after drug-related arrest

According to local media, police were called to a restaurant in the Roppongi area of Tokyo on Thursday after 31-year-old Ferguson was involved in an altercation with another patron.

The winger, who left Parramatta at the end of the 2021 NRL season to try his hand in Japanese club rugby union, was searched at Azabu police station and allegedly found with the drugs – reportedly cocaine.

The 31-year-old, who won a premiership with the Roosters in 2018, signed with NEC Green Rockets, where former Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika is coaching director.

The club's domestic season in the newly renamed League One begins on January 8 against the Yokohama Canon Eagles.