Excitement brewing amongst Moana Pasifika camp for groundbreaking trip to Samoa

With an upcoming match against the Highlanders on Friday night, Moana Pasifika are still in the hunt for their first win of the year.

A win for Moana over the Highlanders will be the perfect motivation they’ll need heading to their historic trip to Samoa reports Tagata Pasifika.

Earlier this year, Samoan local Miracle Fai’ilagi was signed to Moana headlining one of their goals in giving back to the Pacific islands.

“This is groundbreaking for us,” Mauger added.

It’s a real milestone for us to take our team and play in front of the fans in the islands”.

“We’re excited to take our program to Samoa, and hopefully that’ll be through the whole Pacific one day”

However, Mauger is still keeping positive ahead of their preparations for this week’s clash with the Highlanders.

“We dissected a lot about our recent matches,” he said.

“The boys have been really honest about their performances, and that’s what we expect. We look at how we can be better, and we move forward.”

A former coach of the Highlanders, Mauger is no stranger to the club and its systems. Highlanders welcome back some of their senior players for tonights clash with Moana.

The return of star winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and inside centre Danny Toala will hopefully be of major assistance to Mauger and his preparations.

Solomone Funaki will lead out the team as captain, as Christian Lealiifano recovers from a neck injury.

Tickets are currently on sale in Samoa for the historic match against the Reds on Friday 14th April.

Photo Moana Pasifika