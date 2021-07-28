Fiji to meet Argentina in Tokyo Olympics 7s semi final

Fiji secured a semi-final spot after defeating Australia 19-0 in the quarter-final last night.

It was the captain Jerry Tuwai who struck first with a try after fooling the Australian defense with his trade mark skip step.

Australia could have scored a try before halftime but Waisea Nacuqu made a try saving tackle dislodging the ball from the Australian player on the tryline.

Tuwai showed his magic again with a second try while Aminiasi Tuimaba added another to seal the team’s place in the semifinals.

In the first semi-final, Great Britain takes on the All Blacks 7s.

Great Britain came from a 21-nil down to win against USA.

The 2016 Rio Games silver medalists beat USA 26-21.

New Zealand defeated Canada 21-10 in the first quarter-final.

A six-men Argentina side defeated one of the gold medal favorites South Africa 19-14 in their quarter clash.

The semi-final will kick off at 2pm (Fiji Time) and the final at 9pm (Fiji Time).

Fiji’s game is at 2:30pm (Fiji Time).